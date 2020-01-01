New York Mets
Preview: Marlins looking to pull out of funk against Mets
by: foxsports
The Miami Marlins have Pablo Lopez on the mound Wednesday night as they look to bounce back against the New York Mets.
Keith - with bad minor league bullpens, lack of focus on defense etc you really can’t turn down runs. Not to mention stats get you paid.I respectfully disagree. As I said on the air, if I was given the hit sign by my manager in that situation, I wouldn’t have swung. Why? I don’t want to be disrespectful to a struggling team & pitcher. Two, I wouldn’t want to get my teammate in the on deck circle hurt.Blogger / Podcaster
"He's never gonna have the plate discipline the Mets want. He doesn't walk at all but when he gets hot, he can really do a lot with the bat." @NYNJHarper and @MarcMalusis discuss Amed Rosario's big game against the Marlins.TV / Radio Network
That’s what progressives do Andy... haven’t you been paying attention.Woodward’s actual comments showed nuance and open-mindedness. We’re just going to tell everyone raised in a different era that they’re idiots, and dismissed all the traditions?Blogger / Podcaster
RT @TheKevinPoppe: Scott Kazmir (@scottkazmir19) made his first professional start since 2017 last night- showed command of his pitches logging 5 K’s over 4 innings after facing only 1 over the min through his first 3. Fastball 91-93. I’ve been saying it: This guy is ready to go! @PitchingNinja https://t.co/w4tGXb643tBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @PitchingNinja: Kenta Maeda, Wicked 84mph Changeup. 🤢 12th K. 🤫Blogger / Podcaster
Yes he’s been goodShould Mets consider using Chasen Shreve as an opener? Or am I crazy?Blogger / Podcaster
