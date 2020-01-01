Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Preview: Marlins looking to pull out of funk against Mets

by: foxsports Fox Sports

The Miami Marlins have Pablo Lopez on the mound Wednesday night as they look to bounce back against the New York Mets.

    Mike Silva @MikeSilvaMedia 4m
    Keith - with bad minor league bullpens, lack of focus on defense etc you really can’t turn down runs. Not to mention stats get you paid.
    keith Hernandez
    I respectfully disagree. As I said on the air, if I was given the hit sign by my manager in that situation, I wouldn’t have swung. Why? I don’t want to be disrespectful to a struggling team & pitcher. Two, I wouldn’t want to get my teammate in the on deck circle hurt.
    Blogger / Podcaster
    SNY @SNYtv 5m
    "He's never gonna have the plate discipline the Mets want. He doesn't walk at all but when he gets hot, he can really do a lot with the bat." @NYNJHarper and @MarcMalusis discuss Amed Rosario's big game against the Marlins.
    TV / Radio Network
    Mike Silva @MikeSilvaMedia 14m
    That’s what progressives do Andy... haven’t you been paying attention.
    Andy Martino
    Woodward’s actual comments showed nuance and open-mindedness. We’re just going to tell everyone raised in a different era that they’re idiots, and dismissed all the traditions?
    Blogger / Podcaster
    Buster Olney @Buster_ESPN 14m
    RT @TheKevinPoppe: Scott Kazmir (@scottkazmir19) made his first professional start since 2017 last night- showed command of his pitches logging 5 K’s over 4 innings after facing only 1 over the min through his first 3. Fastball 91-93. I’ve been saying it: This guy is ready to go! @PitchingNinja https://t.co/w4tGXb643t
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    Mathew Brownstein @MBrownstein89 14m
    RT @PitchingNinja: Kenta Maeda, Wicked 84mph Changeup. 🤢 12th K. 🤫
    Blogger / Podcaster
    Mike Silva @MikeSilvaMedia 14m
    Yes he’s been good
    Ernest Dove
    Should Mets consider using Chasen Shreve as an opener? Or am I crazy?
    Blogger / Podcaster
