New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Matt Harvey will do whatever Royals want to keep MLB career alive
by: Mollie Walker — New York Post 3m
Former Mets ace Matt Harvey hasn’t pitched in the majors in more than a year, and he knows that this could be his last chance at sticking in the big leagues. The 31-year-old Harvey is set to start
Tweets
-
RT @TimothyRRyder: Lopez-Rodriguez group scraped together capital to make a competitive bid. but then what? would be Marlins North.. Uncle Stevie C is swimming in a vault filled with gold coins a la Uncle Scrooge McDuck. who do you think wins out? #LFGM 🤑 https://t.co/lHGNeel9vGBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @AndrewJClaudio_: 🔥🚨🎙NEW EPISODE🎙🚨🔥 @bretther & I discuss baseball’s determination to destroy any semblance of fun, Alex Smith’s “return” to football, 15 cent movie tickets, MLB home runs vs NHL goals & much more! ⬇️LISTEN⬇️ https://t.co/Csh822btDLBeat Writer / Columnist
-
There is worry per the article from Kaplan that an A-Rod ownership group would be similar to a Jeter/Marlins where they scraped every penny just to get to the purchase price. With the debt the Mets have, I am unsure if A-Rod’s group would give fans what they covet in new owners@PSLToFlushing At the end of the day both Cohen and ARod will be a huge upgrade over the Wilpons. Yes I would love to see more minority owners in sports. With that being said, I also want the owner that is going to spend the most money and get the top free agents whoever that might be (Cohen😉)Minors
-
So what you're really saying is... you should swing 3-0 with the bases juiced when your team is already up big, because no lead is safe?COVID is NOT over. At best it’s half time. You don’t call it a win at half time no matter the score.Super Fan
-
RT @alec_lewis: NEW — Matt Harvey wondered if he'd ever play again but he kept throwing. Tomorrow, he's set to start another MLB game. On Harvey's career arc, and the perspective that paved a path to an opportunity with the Kansas City Royals: https://t.co/rpNyIwXjGgBlogger / Podcaster
-
Amed Rosario’s solo home run in the 7th inning traveled 434 feet to left. That’s the 2nd-longest homer of his major league career. Rosario’s career best is a 437 foot shot back on May 25, 2018. @Amed_Rosario @Mets #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets