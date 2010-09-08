New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Dom Smith’s bat making stronger claim for Mets’ everyday first baseman duties
by: Joe Pantorno — amNewYork 34s
One of the happiest, fun-loving guys in baseball has also been one of the league's best hitters at the start of the 2020 season. New York Mets utility
Tweets
-
Did your little baseball or softball player miss our first Baseball Camp ⚾️🥎? Don't miss out on our upcoming Baseball Camp presented by @MandT_Bank 9/8-9/10! Register Today: https://t.co/OVT84spdHBMinors
-
RT @TimothyRRyder: Lopez-Rodriguez group scraped together capital to make a competitive bid. but then what? would be Marlins North.. Uncle Stevie C is swimming in a vault filled with gold coins a la Uncle Scrooge McDuck. who do you think wins out? #LFGM 🤑 https://t.co/lHGNeel9vGBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @AndrewJClaudio_: 🔥🚨🎙NEW EPISODE🎙🚨🔥 @bretther & I discuss baseball’s determination to destroy any semblance of fun, Alex Smith’s “return” to football, 15 cent movie tickets, MLB home runs vs NHL goals & much more! ⬇️LISTEN⬇️ https://t.co/Csh822btDLBeat Writer / Columnist
-
There is worry per the article from Kaplan that an A-Rod ownership group would be similar to a Jeter/Marlins where they scraped every penny just to get to the purchase price. With the debt the Mets have, I am unsure if A-Rod’s group would give fans what they covet in new owners@PSLToFlushing At the end of the day both Cohen and ARod will be a huge upgrade over the Wilpons. Yes I would love to see more minority owners in sports. With that being said, I also want the owner that is going to spend the most money and get the top free agents whoever that might be (Cohen😉)Minors
-
So what you're really saying is... you should swing 3-0 with the bases juiced when your team is already up big, because no lead is safe?COVID is NOT over. At best it’s half time. You don’t call it a win at half time no matter the score.Super Fan
-
RT @alec_lewis: NEW — Matt Harvey wondered if he'd ever play again but he kept throwing. Tomorrow, he's set to start another MLB game. On Harvey's career arc, and the perspective that paved a path to an opportunity with the Kansas City Royals: https://t.co/rpNyIwXjGgBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets