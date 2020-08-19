Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
Happy Birthday Ron Darling and other Mets game notes

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 28s

Justin Wilson became the 10th pitcher (11 times) in franchise history to earn a win on his birthday (last night) and the first since Dillon Gee on April 28, 2012 at Colorado…The only Mets pitcher to win twice on his birthday was Ron Darling (1985...

