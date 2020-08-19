New York Mets
Happy Birthday Ron Darling and other Mets game notes
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 28s
Justin Wilson became the 10th pitcher (11 times) in franchise history to earn a win on his birthday (last night) and the first since Dillon Gee on April 28, 2012 at Colorado…The only Mets pitcher to win twice on his birthday was Ron Darling (1985...
