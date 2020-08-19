My bad -- he cannot sign longterm now with the team he is traded to -- has to wait until after the season. If they could get Jacksonville to split the money like Houston could do with Clowney, then maybe a 2?

Chris Carlin https://t.co/es1teHvC5e If you have a chance to get Ngakoue for a 1st round pick (if you can sign him,) you have to do it. ✔️Durable. Played in 63 of 64 career games. ✔️Productive. 37.5 sacks in 4 yrs. ✔️Difference making. Offensive Coordinators will have to gameplan for him. Do it, Joe #Jets