New York Mets

Mets get good news on Peterson's shoulder

by: Mark Feinsand MLB: Mets 2m

The Mets received some welcome good news on Wednesday, when an MRI on David Peterson’s left shoulder revealed no structural damage. The left-hander, who was diagnosed with minor inflammation in the shoulder, was scratched from his start on Tuesday...

