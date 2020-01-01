New York Mets
Mets get good news on Peterson's shoulder
by: Mark Feinsand — MLB: Mets 2m
The Mets received some welcome good news on Wednesday, when an MRI on David Peterson’s left shoulder revealed no structural damage. The left-hander, who was diagnosed with minor inflammation in the shoulder, was scratched from his start on Tuesday...
