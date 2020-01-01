Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Fox Sports
54881058_thumbnail

Michael Conforto’s ninth-inning heroics lifts Mets past Marlins, 5-3

by: FOX Sports Fox Sports 4m

The New York Mets down the Miami Marlins thanks to a ninth-inning two-run home run by Michael Conforto. Jacob deGrom twirled a six-inning seven strikeout game. The Mets hand the Marlins a fifth-straight loss.

Tweets