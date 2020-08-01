Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Seth Lugo to Start Instead of Steven Matz Thursday

by: Rich Sparago Mets Merized Online 3m

In an interview on WFAN Wednesday, Mets manager Luis Rojas indicated that due to the depth in the Mets' bullpen and the injury-ravaged state of their rotation, Seth Lugo may be used as a starter.

