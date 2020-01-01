New York Mets
Despite bullpen blunders, the Mets rack up their third straight win over the Marlins
by: Brian Salvatore — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 4m
Thank you Scooter [clap clap clapclapclap]
To those of you who think that Seth Lugo, probably our second best starter, should be in the bullpen — why stop there? Put deGrom in the bullpen too. We’ll never blow a lead (we will also never have one).Blogger / Podcaster
#Mets Jacob deGrom last three seasons: Victories: 23 - 1.09 ERA Games he did not win: 46 - 2.56 ERA (0-17)Beat Writer / Columnist
de Blasio has to know by now that he’s universally disliked, right? Has anyone told him? His endorsement is NOT EVER HELPFUL.Mayor de Blasio joins Al Sharpton in favor of Mets sale to Alex Rodriguez/Jennifer Lopez group https://t.co/fpi95iLpa1 https://t.co/uSqeTJoAf1Blogger / Podcaster
RT @SteveGelbs: I know everyone will point to that walk to Forsythe as a reason to criticize Diaz, but what happened next was very important. Instead of melting down, Diaz K'd Villar and set the Marlins down 1-2-3 in the ninth. Diaz looks to be the closer again. He rebounded. It matters.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @dakern74: Edwin Diaz: Second Mets pitcher ever to give up 0 hits, 0 runs, strike out 4+, and manage to blow a save. David Weathers vs MTL, Apr 13 2002 (and it took him 3 innings). https://t.co/0lszCSPbh2Blogger / Podcaster
Had a surprise cohost on tonight’s IG live @HowieRoseMisc
