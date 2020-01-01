New York Mets
Lugo to get 1st start since' 18; Matz to bullpen
by: Mark Feinsand — MLB: Mets 35s
When Luis Rojas spoke with reporters prior to Wednesday’s 5-3 win, he said the Mets were still “not committed” to a Thursday starter. By the time they took the field at Marlins Park, that commitment had been locked in. Seth Lugo will start the...
