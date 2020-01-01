Matz won't start as Mets try to sweep Marlins

by:
AP News
—
Sports Illustrated
2m
The New York Mets on Thursday will go for a four-game sweep over the host Miami Marlins. The Mets announced after Wednesday's game that left-hander Steven Matz
Forgot your password?
This feature requires a SportSpyder PRO account.
We notice you're running ad-blocking software. Please consider
supporting us by disabling ad blocking for SportSpyder, or sign
up for a free trial of our ad-free
SportSpyder Pro service.
- or -
Sign into your existing account.
Forgot your password?
Are you sure?