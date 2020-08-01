Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
54885767_thumbnail

Who is Thom Brennaman? Reds suspend announcer for homophobic slur | Will he still call NFL games for FOX? - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 1m

Thom Brennaman calls Cincinnati Reds games for Fox Sports Ohio. He also calls NFL games for FOX Sports.

Tweets