John From Albany - Luis Guillorme and Update on Alternate Prospect list.
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 23s
Seems like every single day Luis Guillorme does something to impress. More great defense last night and clutch hitting against the ...
RT @EvanRobertsWFAN: Did an Instant Reaction Podcast to the bizarre Mets win and the Yankees loss. https://t.co/BUSkVP0LoHTV / Radio Personality
Mets wRC+ leaders, minimum 20 PA, per @fangraphs: Luis Guillorme, 201 Dominic Smith, 201 Robinson Canó, 186 Michael Conforto, 162 Brandon Nimmo, 159 Tomas Nido, 152 J.D. Davis, 144 Pete Alonso, 125Blogger / Podcaster
This is a huge game for the #Mets tonight. Getting 4 on the road after getting swept & going into the Yankee series with some positive momentum is a big deal. I think using Seth Lugo - an elite reliever who is their best possible option in the rotation - says they know its big.Blogger / Podcaster
The #Mets have been so up and down this year, mostly down as they are 12-14 with 34 games to go. Yet, they find themselves just 2 1/2 back of the #Braves, who have their own big problems. As aggravating as the Mets have been, it is far from over...Blogger / Podcaster
It was quite an eventful day in Metsland. The Mets barely won, Jacob deGrom returned, Seth Lugo is rejoining the rotation, and David Peterson gave an update on his injury. Catch up on all you missed in today’s morning news. https://t.co/BBes8I19wCBlogger / Podcaster
New Post: Jacob DeGrom Pitches Gem in No-Decision https://t.co/OP0sAhCJXY #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
