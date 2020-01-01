Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Double G Sports
You Know I’m Right, Episode 31: ESPN’s Tim Kurkjian (Audio)

by: Nicholas Durst Double G Sports 11s

On the 31st episode of You Know I’m Right, Nick Durst and Joe Calabrese are joined by ESPN’s Tim Kurkjian to discuss his illustrious career, meeting Pitbull, racing in the sausage race at Miller Field and Major League Baseball in 2020. Mr. World...

