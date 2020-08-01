New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Jacob DeGrom Pitches Gem in No-Decision
by: Tatiana Snedeker — Mets Merized Online 51s
In Wednesday night’s outing against the Miami Marlins, Jacob deGrom returned to the mound after missing one start to neck stiffness and he was back to his old self.Starting the night, deGrom t
Tweets
-
RT @EvanRobertsWFAN: Did an Instant Reaction Podcast to the bizarre Mets win and the Yankees loss. https://t.co/BUSkVP0LoHTV / Radio Personality
-
Mets wRC+ leaders, minimum 20 PA, per @fangraphs: Luis Guillorme, 201 Dominic Smith, 201 Robinson Canó, 186 Michael Conforto, 162 Brandon Nimmo, 159 Tomas Nido, 152 J.D. Davis, 144 Pete Alonso, 125Blogger / Podcaster
-
This is a huge game for the #Mets tonight. Getting 4 on the road after getting swept & going into the Yankee series with some positive momentum is a big deal. I think using Seth Lugo - an elite reliever who is their best possible option in the rotation - says they know its big.Blogger / Podcaster
-
The #Mets have been so up and down this year, mostly down as they are 12-14 with 34 games to go. Yet, they find themselves just 2 1/2 back of the #Braves, who have their own big problems. As aggravating as the Mets have been, it is far from over...Blogger / Podcaster
-
It was quite an eventful day in Metsland. The Mets barely won, Jacob deGrom returned, Seth Lugo is rejoining the rotation, and David Peterson gave an update on his injury. Catch up on all you missed in today’s morning news. https://t.co/BBes8I19wCBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Jacob DeGrom Pitches Gem in No-Decision https://t.co/OP0sAhCJXY #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets