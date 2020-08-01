Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

MLB Trade Rumors
Mets Move Steven Matz To Bullpen; Seth Lugo Joining Rotation

by: Steve Adams MLB Trade Rumors 4m

The Mets are shaking up their rotation again. Steven Matz moves to the bullpen. Seth Lugo will become a starter. Read more at MLB Trade Rumors.

