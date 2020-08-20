New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
There is hope for Matt Harvey after ‘surreal’ Royals debut
by: Zach Braziller — New York Post 6s
It was at least a start. Thirteen months after he was last on a big-league mound, Matt Harvey was back. His brief outing wasn’t the Dark Knight of old. He allowed three runs over three innings in
Tweets
-
Something not really talked about amidst the Lugo move to the rotation.. How do we think Matz will fair out of the pen?Minors
-
RT @rotoworld: .@RyanPBoyer discusses another gem by @BauerOutage and a shakeup on the @Mets' pitching staff. Thursday's Dose: https://t.co/KEEbMEcL3H https://t.co/679pas2LzIBlog / Website
-
Statcast takes a closer look at @JdeGrom19’s pure deGrominance.Official Team Account
-
Rafael Montero had been doing well, and then...🚨 WALK-OFF GRAND SLAM FOR MANNY MACHADO 🚨 (via @mlb) https://t.co/SQkrlOsBj3Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @SportsGrid: Our resident #Mets fan, @AlyssaRose, meets up with 2 #Yankees fans, @ArielEpstein and @jaredleesmith, on #TMA coming up next to talk about the #SubwaySeries starting tomorrow. Entertainment for all! Watch here ⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/tKhnrRN119Misc
-
RT @Jacob_Resnick: An interesting wrinkle with the Steven Matz situation, now that he seems to have lost his rotation spot: On Tuesday, Matz picked up Article XIX-A rights, meaning he can no longer be optioned without his consent. That could have been a path to take but won't happen now. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets