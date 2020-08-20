A More Perfect Box Score

by:
Greg Prince
—
Faith and Fear in Flushing
6m
The Mets got the win Wednesday night in Miami, as they scored more runs than the Marlins. Thats the key indicator right there. So well go W-NYM. Its better than nothing.
Forgot your password?
This feature requires a SportSpyder PRO account.
We notice you're running ad-blocking software. Please consider
supporting us by disabling ad blocking for SportSpyder, or sign
up for a free trial of our ad-free
SportSpyder Pro service.
- or -
Sign into your existing account.
Forgot your password?
Are you sure?