New York Mets boot Steven Matz from the rotation, Seth Lugo takes his place

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 5m

The New York Mets saw enough of Steven Matz (9.00 ERA in the 2020 season) in the rotation for the time being and replaced him with Seth Lugo

    Joe DeMayo @PSLToFlushing 4m
    “He holds his cards close to his vest,” said Engelen, the only art world figure who would discuss Cohen on the record. “You don’t sell anything to Steve Cohen. He buys from you.” #Mets
    Scott Soshnick
    Attention @Mets fans. Folks in the art world have seen Steve Cohen bid on a lot of things. ``He doesn't lose'' is the takeaway: https://t.co/tz5GYOIBOK #Mets // #SportsBiz https://t.co/QPHr5unU0V
    Minors
    John From Albany @AlbanyFrom 6m
    Maybe a field goal as well.
    Ernest Dove
    Mets need to average a touchdown per game throughout the Yankees series confirmed.
    Blogger / Podcaster
    Metsmerized - Joe D ⚾️ @MetsmerizedJoeD 10m
    Dominic Smith leads the Mets with six home runs, 10 doubles and 21 RBI. He is tied for first in the NL in doubles, eighth in the NL in home runs, and third in the NL in RBIs. Dom has 16 extra-base hits in 65 at-bats this season and sports a 1.156 OPS. #LGM
    Blogger / Podcaster
    Jacob Resnick @Jacob_Resnick 14m
    #Mets pitchers with *multiple* years of 3+ saves and at least 1 start: Seth Lugo (‘18, ‘20) Anthony Young (‘92-‘93) Bob Apodaca (‘74, ‘76) Harry Parker (‘73-‘74) Tug McGraw (‘69, ‘71, ‘73-‘74) Dennis Ribant (‘65-‘66) Larry Bearnarth (‘63-‘64) Lugo is a true throwback.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    Mike Puma @NYPost_Mets 14m
    Mets have Corey Oswalt listed as their Sunday starter against the Yankees. It will be Porcello and Gsellman in the first two games.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    Michelle Ioannou @mnioannou 16m
    swap oswalt for guillorme
    Justin Toscano
    Rick Porcello (Friday), Robert Gsellman (Saturday) and Corey Oswalt (Sunday) will be the Mets’ starters against the Yankees at Citi Field this weekend.
    Blogger / Podcaster
