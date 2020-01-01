Virus postpones Mets' games vs. Marlins, Yanks

by:
ESPN
—
ESPN New York: Mets Blog
39s
The New York Mets' game Thursday against the Miami Marlins has been postponed after two positive tests for the coronavirus within the Mets' organization, Major League Baseball announced Thursday.
