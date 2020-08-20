New York Mets
Two Mets test positive for coronavirus as games vs. Marlins, Yankees postponed
by: Post Sports Desk — New York Post 35s
The Mets’ game Thursday against the Miami Marlins has been postponed due to positive coronavirus tests, The Post’s Mike Puma confirmed. According to multiple reports, a Mets player and staff
Mets plan is currently to fly home tonight, all except for the 2 positives plus anyone who’s been deemed to have been close to them through contact tracing being doneBeat Writer / Columnist
The Mets Are Diseased - No, For Real This Time https://t.co/sqrVYg1nud via @deadspinHumor
The Mets are flying back from Miami tonight, other than the people who are positive and those who are not delayed by contact tracing, I’m toldBeat Writer / Columnist
New York Yankees Vs New York Mets Subway Series Cancelled #NYM #NYY READ HERE: https://t.co/4K0iGAEZdcBlogger / Podcaster
