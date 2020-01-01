New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Thurs. game, Subway Series G1 postponed
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 27s
Two Mets games have been postponed due to two positive COVID-19 tests in the organization. Major League Baseball announced that Thursday’s series finale between the Mets and Marlins at Marlins Park has been postponed, as well as Friday’s Subway...
Tweets
-
Mets plan is currently to fly home tonight, all except for the 2 positives plus anyone who’s been deemed to have been close to them through contact tracing being doneBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The Mets Are Diseased - No, For Real This Time https://t.co/sqrVYg1nud via @deadspinHumor
-
RT @martinonyc: There is a belief currently that no Mets violated protocols on the road, went out or anything like that.TV / Radio Network
-
RT @martinonyc: The Mets are flying back from Miami tonight, other than the people who are positive and those who are not delayed by contact tracing, I’m toldTV / Radio Network
-
The Mets are flying back from Miami tonight, other than the people who are positive and those who are not delayed by contact tracing, I’m toldBeat Writer / Columnist
-
New York Yankees Vs New York Mets Subway Series Cancelled #NYM #NYY READ HERE: https://t.co/4K0iGAEZdcBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets