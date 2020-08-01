New York Mets
COVID-19 strikes Mets; Thursday’s game and Subway Series opener called off; Yankees react - nj.com
by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 2m
Friday night's Subway Series opener at Citi Field has been postponed due to a Mets player and official testing positive to COVID-19 on Thursday. The Yankees got the news after their home loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.
Mets plan is currently to fly home tonight, all except for the 2 positives plus anyone who’s been deemed to have been close to them through contact tracing being doneBeat Writer / Columnist
The Mets Are Diseased - No, For Real This Time https://t.co/sqrVYg1nud via @deadspinHumor
RT @martinonyc: There is a belief currently that no Mets violated protocols on the road, went out or anything like that.TV / Radio Network
RT @martinonyc: The Mets are flying back from Miami tonight, other than the people who are positive and those who are not delayed by contact tracing, I’m toldTV / Radio Network
The Mets are flying back from Miami tonight, other than the people who are positive and those who are not delayed by contact tracing, I’m toldBeat Writer / Columnist
New York Yankees Vs New York Mets Subway Series Cancelled #NYM #NYY READ HERE: https://t.co/4K0iGAEZdcBlogger / Podcaster
