Tonight's game cancelled - Mets have 2 COVID cases - 1 player - 1 staff member

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 2m

Breaking: Mets-Marlins tonight is postponed, source says. The Mets have two positive coronavirus tests, one player and one staff member...

