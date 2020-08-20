Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
Two members of Mets organization test positive for COVID, 2 games postponed

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 20s

Terrible news from the Mets.   It is believed to be one player and one coach. I of course join you in hoping everyone is safe and healthy. More to come.

