Mets-Marlins postponed after positive coronavirus test, Ken Rosenthal provides an update
by: FOX Sports
The New York Mets were forced to postponed their game with the Miami Marlins after two members of their organization tested positive for coronavirus. MLB Insider Ken Rosenthal provides an update and discusses when the Mets might play again.
