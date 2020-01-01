Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Mets-Marlins postponed after positive coronavirus test, Ken Rosenthal provides an update

by: FOX Sports Fox Sports 5m

The New York Mets were forced to postponed their game with the Miami Marlins after two members of their organization tested positive for coronavirus. MLB Insider Ken Rosenthal provides an update and discusses when the Mets might play again.

