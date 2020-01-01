Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Big League Stew
54907881_thumbnail

Mets shuffle: Seth Lugo to rotation, Edwin Diaz back to closer

by: Yahoo Sports Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 2m

With Seth Lugo shifting to the rotation, Edwin Diaz once again has the ninth inning for the Mets. Scott Pianowski audits the NYM staff.

Tweets