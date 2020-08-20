Yankees Lose Game to the Rays, and Much More

by:
James Wagner
—
NY Times
34s
On a day the Rays completed a sweep, Zack Britton joined the injured list and Gleyber Torres and James Paxton needed M.R.I.’s after playing in Thursday’s 10-5 loss.
