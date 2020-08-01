Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Remembering Mets History: (1989) Frank Viola Outduels Orel Hershiser 1-0 in Historical Matchup

by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) centerfieldmaz 4s

Monday August 28th 1989: For the first time in MLB history, the two reigning Cy Young Award winners faced off against each other in a regu...

