New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets coronavirus fallout: Seven pressing questions
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 3m
The Mets became Major League Baseball’s latest coronavirus casualty on Thursday, when one player and one staff member tested positive for the disease, immediately resulting in the postponement of
Tweets
-
Mets coronavirus fallout: Seven pressing questions https://t.co/jbeu0yFWgnBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @dwightjaynes: It’s a great lesson about social media… when Dame got hurt, my TL was flooded with, “Why was he still playing in a 30-point game?” Then, I ask Stotts the same question and he puts it down. a lot of people were all over me. LOL. I get it.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Subway Series history, 8/21/20: No game. Two Mets test positive for COVID.Subway Series history, 8/20/00: The Mets squander a pair of leads before scoring three times in the 8th to beat the Dodgers, 9-6, & spoil Kevin Elster's final game against his old team. The Yankees give up four runs in the 7th and fall to the Angels, 5-4.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @BackPageGuyNYDN: Here's our @nydnsports back page. @mets @yankees @mlb @mlbnetwork @nyknicks https://t.co/CLfJdD605v https://t.co/daRTEDWw3LNewspaper / Magazine
-
ICYMI: Tonight's Mets-Marlins game was postponed after the Mets had multiple people in the organization test positive for coronavirus https://t.co/aKlr98wkDwTV / Radio Network
-
Being a millennial is just looking around at the world that the older generations screwed up and thinking "I'm the one who is going to have to pay for this" over and over again.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets