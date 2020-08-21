New York Mets
Top ranked Mets prospects who could get traded next
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 1m
If the New York Mets are looking at add to the major league roster this August or in the offseason, these three prospects are most likely to get traded. Th...
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Those Mets who flew home from Miami to New York last night underwent COVID-19 testing upon arrival, and again this morning. The flight, as you might imagine, had a "weird vibe" with multiple members of the Mets' traveling party staying back in Miami.Super Fan
RT @ragazzoreport: #Mets pitcher Brad Brach told me he believes having Covid has possibly effected his velocity He also said the team made them aware of their Seth Lugo to the rotation plans prior to the Miami series. Find out what it means for the rest of the bullpen https://t.co/vpnKYKTJxIBlogger / Podcaster
Here’s this week’s version of This Week in Mets Quotes. https://t.co/6UeRe2weh0Blogger / Podcaster
RT @KaeGsellman: My brother DOESNT have covid!Blogger / Podcaster
RT @timbhealey: A morning Mets update: They do not have a team workout scheduled today, source says. They were tested for COVID-19 last night upon arriving in New York and again this morning. An unidentified number of Mets stayed in Miami along with the player and coach who tested positive.Beat Writer / Columnist
