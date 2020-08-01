New York Mets
COVID-19 Hits Mets, Continues Impact On MLB
by: Rich Sparago — Mets Merized Online 4m
With the announcement that a Mets player and staff member have tested positive for COVID-19 and the cancellation of the Mets games on Thursday and Friday (at minimum), the realities of the 2020 se
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Those Mets who flew home from Miami to New York last night underwent COVID-19 testing upon arrival, and again this morning. The flight, as you might imagine, had a "weird vibe" with multiple members of the Mets' traveling party staying back in Miami.Super Fan
RT @ragazzoreport: #Mets pitcher Brad Brach told me he believes having Covid has possibly effected his velocity He also said the team made them aware of their Seth Lugo to the rotation plans prior to the Miami series. Find out what it means for the rest of the bullpen https://t.co/vpnKYKTJxIBlogger / Podcaster
Here’s this week’s version of This Week in Mets Quotes. https://t.co/6UeRe2weh0Blogger / Podcaster
RT @KaeGsellman: My brother DOESNT have covid!Blogger / Podcaster
A morning Mets update: They do not have a team workout scheduled today, source says. They were tested for COVID-19 last night upon arriving in New York and again this morning. An unidentified number of Mets stayed in Miami along with the player and coach who tested positive.Beat Writer / Columnist
