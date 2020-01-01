Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Remainder of Yanks-Mets series postponed

by: N/A MLB: Mets 2m

Out of an abundance of caution and to allow for additional testing and contact tracing to be performed within the New York Mets’ organization, the games between the Mets and New York Yankees at Citi Field on Saturday, August 22nd and Sunday, August...

