New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Remainder of Yanks-Mets series postponed
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 2m
Out of an abundance of caution and to allow for additional testing and contact tracing to be performed within the New York Mets’ organization, the games between the Mets and New York Yankees at Citi Field on Saturday, August 22nd and Sunday, August...
Tweets
-
RT @JaysonL56: @MikeSilvaMedia thats the thing abt the coronavirus: it's a novel virus,so experts say "we dont know a lot about this"yet everyone speaks with such certainty re: "long term effects" and "aftermath" - we literally dont know,u cant have it both ways - cant claim anything long term, not enough dataBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @timbhealey: Breaking: MLB has postponed Yankees-Mets this weekend, sources said. No game Saturday and no game Sunday, in addition to no game today.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @MandMWFAN: Aside from the health of their players (obviously the most important thing) what is your biggest concern if the Mets have multiple games postponed?TV / Radio Network
-
RT @WFAN660: .@SNYtv's Mets Field Reporter @SteveGelbs joins @MandMWFAN to discuss how the Mets are handling this sticky COVID-19 situation. https://t.co/IVcS5UZx14TV / Radio Personality
-
RT @MBrownstein89: #OTD in 2015, Yoenis Céspedes became the 12th #Mets player to hit 3 home runs in a game. Céspedes went 5-for-6 with a double, 3 homers & 7 RBIs in the @Mets’ 14-9 win against the Colorado Rockies on the road. @ynscspds @Metsmerized #LGM https://t.co/VQ12edFoKTBlogger / Podcaster
-
15 years ago today, Mike Jacobs hit a pinch hit three-run homer in his first Major League at-bat for the Mets. Jacobs ended up hitting 11 home runs in only 100 at-bats his first year in the big leagues. https://t.co/ngXIZFF4G6Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets