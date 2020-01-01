Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Mets' series vs. Yankees postponed after positive COVID-19 tests

by: Bryan Mcwilliam The Score 2m

A three-game series between the New York Mets and New York Yankees scheduled for Aug. 21-23 has been postponed after two positive COVID-19 results on the Mets, Major League Baseball announced Friday, according to MLB.com's Bryan Hoch.More to come.

