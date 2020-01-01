New York Mets
Rest of Yankees-Mets series ppd. due to virus
by: ESPN — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 2m
The weekend series between the Yankees and Mets at Citi Field has been postponed "out of an abundance of caution" and to allow additional testing to be conducted after two members of the Mets organization tested positive for COVID-19.
Tweets
-
RT @JaysonL56: @MikeSilvaMedia thats the thing abt the coronavirus: it's a novel virus,so experts say "we dont know a lot about this"yet everyone speaks with such certainty re: "long term effects" and "aftermath" - we literally dont know,u cant have it both ways - cant claim anything long term, not enough dataBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @timbhealey: Breaking: MLB has postponed Yankees-Mets this weekend, sources said. No game Saturday and no game Sunday, in addition to no game today.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @MandMWFAN: Aside from the health of their players (obviously the most important thing) what is your biggest concern if the Mets have multiple games postponed?TV / Radio Network
-
RT @WFAN660: .@SNYtv's Mets Field Reporter @SteveGelbs joins @MandMWFAN to discuss how the Mets are handling this sticky COVID-19 situation. https://t.co/IVcS5UZx14TV / Radio Personality
-
RT @MBrownstein89: #OTD in 2015, Yoenis Céspedes became the 12th #Mets player to hit 3 home runs in a game. Céspedes went 5-for-6 with a double, 3 homers & 7 RBIs in the @Mets’ 14-9 win against the Colorado Rockies on the road. @ynscspds @Metsmerized #LGM https://t.co/VQ12edFoKTBlogger / Podcaster
-
15 years ago today, Mike Jacobs hit a pinch hit three-run homer in his first Major League at-bat for the Mets. Jacobs ended up hitting 11 home runs in only 100 at-bats his first year in the big leagues. https://t.co/ngXIZFF4G6Blogger / Podcaster
