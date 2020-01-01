Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Rest of Yankees-Mets series ppd. due to virus

by: ESPN ESPN New York: Mets Blog 2m

The weekend series between the Yankees and Mets at Citi Field has been postponed "out of an abundance of caution" and to allow additional testing to be conducted after two members of the Mets organization tested positive for COVID-19.

