New York Mets

WFAN
MLB Postpones Subway Series After 2 Mets Test Positive For COVID-19

by: CBS New York

Major League Baseball officially postponed this weekend's Subway Series at Citi Field after two members of the Mets tested positive for COVID-19 during the team's last series in Miami.

