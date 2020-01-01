Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Yankees-Mets series postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests - Metro US

by: Metro US Metro News 1m

(Reuters) – This weekend’s three-game series between the visiting New York Yankees and crosstown rivals New York Mets has been postponed due to two positive tests for COVID-19, Major League Baseball said on Friday. MLB said in a statement the games...

