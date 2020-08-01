Do Not Sell My Personal Information

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 3m

The New York Mets and New York Yankees had their three-game Subway Series this weekend at Citi Field postponed after two members of the Mets, including one player, tested positive for the coronavirus.

