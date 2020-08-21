Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Press release: August 21 Mets statement | MLB.com

by: N/A MLB: Mets 4m

FLUSHING, N.Y., August 21, 2020 – The Mets chartered home from Miami last night adhering to all the recommended safety precautions and underwent immediate Covid-19 testing upon arrival back at Citi Field. The travel party underwent another round of...

