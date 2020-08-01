New York Mets
John From Albany – Mets News and Breakfast Links 8/22/2020
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 2m
Good Morning. Happy Birthday Ray Burris . The Weekend Subway Series is cancelled, and Pete Alonso shows leadship by staying positive...
Good Morning. Happy Birthday Ray Burris. The Weekend Subway Series is cancelled, and Pete Alonso leads by staying positive. #Mets #LGM #LFGM @Mets #MetsTwitter @SyracuseMets Mets News and Breakfast Links 8/22/2020 https://t.co/J2AJMYHQNuBlogger / Podcaster
Wilmer Flores is hitting .333/.365/.589 with 7 homers, 158 wRC+, and an 11.5% strikeout rate over his first 96 PA for SFG. go off, king..Beat Writer / Columnist
Who knew!?!WIAT THIS MEME HAD A FULL STORY????????????? https://t.co/4mR28P3aLTBlogger / Podcaster
This is bad, but as I notice people suspecting who on the #Mets has COVID-19, one ruled out Wilson Ramos, saying "he doesn't catch anything." Ouch.Blogger / Podcaster
You can rule this one out.My brother DOESNT have covid!Blogger / Podcaster
