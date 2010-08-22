New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Reese Kaplan -- More Observations on This Bizarre Season
by: Reese Kaplan — Mack's Mets 4m
An ongoing discussion among Met fan friends this week had to do with the statistical output from this 2020 season. A lot of the delib...
Tweets
-
RT @PGH_Sports_Date: 10 years ago (8/20/10): #Mets beat #Pirates, 7-2. #LetsGoBucsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Strange sensation tracking this score from PNC Park on the out of town scoreboard at Citi Field while “Last Play at Shea” was shown on the video screens in the Mets’ ballpark. https://t.co/Vz70mkOUOI10 years ago (8/21/10): #Mets beat #Pirates 5-1 in rain-shortened game. #LetsGoBucs https://t.co/g7KgjBeL5mBlogger / Podcaster
-
Good news indeed. So lets hope those who are infected get healthy and return to the #Mets soon. And maybe this means they can resume play sooner rather than later, assuming it continues to be smooth sailing.To this point, no more Mets have tested positive beyond the original two. They will keep being tested but this is very good news as the previous two teams that had more than one positive both ended up with outbreaks.Blogger / Podcaster
-
To this point, no more Mets have tested positive beyond the original two. They will keep being tested but this is very good news as the previous two teams that had more than one positive both ended up with outbreaks.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Good Morning. Happy Birthday Ray Burris. The Weekend Subway Series is cancelled, and Pete Alonso leads by staying positive. #Mets #LGM #LFGM @Mets #MetsTwitter @SyracuseMets Mets News and Breakfast Links 8/22/2020 https://t.co/J2AJMYqfoUBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @whoisfrogjoseph: Ten years ago today, I took my grandfather - Wallace Blackwood Kirby - to his last baseball game. It wasn’t #SheaStadium - where he worked for decades - but it was our beloved @Mets. Yeah, they lost. Mets v. Pirates @PiratesPNC 8/22/10 https://t.co/BJfMVBrPJ2Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets