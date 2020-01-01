New York Mets
Steven Matz’s move to the bullpen won’t stop the homers
by: Rob Rogan — Mets 360 34s
Leave it to the Mets to take a seemingly obvious decision and make it in the most excruciatingly inept way with what appears to be an almost embarrassing lack of forethought. After days of refusing…
