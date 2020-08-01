New York Mets
Mets360 - Steven Matz’s move to the bullpen won’t stop the homers
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 41s
By Rob Rogan August 22, 2020 Leave it to the Mets to take a seemingly obvious decision and make it in the most excruciatingly inep...
How should the Mets and MLB proceed over the next few days? I talked to @zbinney_NFLinj about next steps: https://t.co/LBEUvW5HWhBeat Writer / Columnist
Wilmer Flores hit a home run in his third-straight game yesterday. That’s the longest streak of Flores’ career. #Mets #FormerMetWatchWilmer Flores is hitting .333/.365/.589 with 7 homers, 158 wRC+, and an 11.5% strikeout rate over his first 96 PA for SFG. go off, king..Blogger / Podcaster
Gotta love Wilmer! @ernestdove @JohnMackinAde Had it on today's Breakfast Links https://t.co/oorLHpgjAOWilmer Flores - San Francisco Giants (7) 2-run. https://t.co/fi2W5MoUVNBlogger / Podcaster
Should Franklyn Kilome get a shot at the rotation? #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/chHGY6SCmrBlogger / Podcaster
The Mets don’t have much depth in their system at third base, although Mark Vientos and Brett Baty have the potential to develop into impact contributors at some point down the line. https://t.co/yyty5U2RSuBlogger / Podcaster
Also Lowie $10M? What you prefer Lowrie and his stats or Wilmer's 7 HR so far this year?Dozier 1mil --FA Marisnek 3.3 mil --FA Hamilton 1 mil --FA Cano 20 mil x 3 yrs Diaz 5.1 mil --2023 Porcello 10 mil --FA Ramos 9.2 mil --FA Dunn 564,500 --2026 Kay 565,500 --2026 Taylor 563,500 --2026? Wilmer 3 mil --2022 TDA 8 mil --2022 Plaw 900K --2023Blogger / Podcaster
