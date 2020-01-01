New York Mets
Press release: Mets statement on COVID testing | MLB.com
N/A — MLB: Mets
The New York Mets today announced that COVID-19 tests taken on Thursday night and again on Friday morning by the entire travelling party that returned to New York from Miami late Thursday night are all negative. Test results of close contacts for...
