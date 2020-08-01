Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

centerfieldmaz
54955862_thumbnail

Julio Franco: The Oldest Player To Ever Hit a HR & 2006 NL Eastern Champion Mets Player (2006-2007)

by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) centerfieldmaz 4m

Julio Ceasar Franco was born in Hato Mayor, Dominican Republic on August 23rd, 1958. The six foot right handed hitter was signed by the Ph...

Tweets