Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
51635424_thumbnail

No additional positive COVID tests for Mets

by: Manny Randhawa MLB: Mets 2m

The Mets announced Saturday that COVID-19 tests taken Thursday and Friday by members of the traveling party back to New York from Miami all came back negative. Further, tests taken by close contacts of the two individuals who tested positive also...

Tweets