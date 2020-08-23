Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
52167461_thumbnail

NY Post hands in very fluffy Steve Cohen piece – Insider Trading? Who cares?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 6m

In my opinion this is a weird take in the Post … insider trading in my view is a largely victimless crime (no one forces the other side of the trade to buy the stock) and Cohen, for all the noise around his activities, was never criminally charged...

Tweets