MMO Roundtable: Which Mets Teams Would You Want To Hang Out With?
by: Michelle Ioannou — Mets Merized Online 2m
The Mets have had their fair share of personalities on their team throughout the decades, that is for sure. But if you could choose one Mets team to hang out with, which team would it be? Would it
RT @NikKolidas: @mnioannou The '69 Mets. I know Koos, Gentry, Ryan, Kranepool, Taylor & Gaspar already and Tug, Ed Charles seemed like a blast. I loved the 86 team, but I don't know about hanging out with them. lolBlogger / Podcaster
RT @hankschulman: #SFGGiants have DFA Hunter Pence.Blogger / Podcaster
In this game, Jacob deGrom also struck out his 200th batter of the season. It was his 3rd-straight season with 200+ strikeouts. He became just the 4th #Mets pitcher to record at least 3-straight seasons with 200+ strikeouts, joining: Tom Seaver Dwight Gooden David Cone#OTD in 2019, Jacob deGrom hit his 3rd career HR (2nd of the season). He also struck out 13 batters. According to Elias, deGrom is the only pitcher in the modern era (since 1900) to strike out at least 13 batters and hit a home run twice in a season (April 3, 2019). #Mets #LGM https://t.co/T0e7dOpVJYBlogger / Podcaster
RT @MBrownstein89: #OTD in 2019, Jacob deGrom hit his 3rd career HR (2nd of the season). He also struck out 13 batters. According to Elias, deGrom is the only pitcher in the modern era (since 1900) to strike out at least 13 batters and hit a home run twice in a season (April 3, 2019). #Mets #LGM https://t.co/T0e7dOpVJYBlogger / Podcaster
Very good read in conjunction with what I posted this morning.Worth noting in this NYDN piece that #WhiteSox owner Jerry Reinsdorf is very much against Steve Cohen, and has a relationship with A-Rod. Reinsdorf lobbied against Cohen when he tried to buy the #Dodgers and could again in his attempt for the #Mets https://t.co/iwxYwW0K1eBlogger / Podcaster
A year ago we were sad because a game on a cold, rainy night went into extras. Today we’re just in Mets withdrawal. Missing you extra today, @CitiField 💙🧡Misc
