Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Rising Apple

Mets may have already lost the Jake Marisnick trade with the Astros

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 7m

Jake Marisnick hasn't played much at all for the New York Mets in 2020. Meanwhile, one of the pieces traded for him, Blake Taylor, is shining in the Housto...

Tweets