Mets and Yankees Could Play Five Times Next Weekend
by: Marshall Field — Mets Merized Online 14s
With this weekend barren of baseball for the New York Mets and New York Yankees, a scenario has arisen that may see the two teams play as many as five times the weekend of August 29 to August 31.
RT @snyyankees: "He seems like a pretty special guy" - Aaron Boone on his conversations with Mets' manager Luis Rojas https://t.co/z8gQqAPzMRTV / Radio Personality
Will MLB sacrifice the Marlins and add a Mets-Yankees doubleheader on Thursday? https://t.co/r3q82bA3pBBlogger / Podcaster
Subway Series between Yankees, Mets could get wacky https://t.co/y1x2XerVKzBlogger / Podcaster
